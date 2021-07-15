600 youngsters enjoyed the fun of cricket this summer thanks to a series of festivals held throughout Pembrokeshire.

In total, 65 teams batted, bowled and fielded their way through 12 festivals held across the county.

The Primary School Kwik Cricket Festivals, run by Sport Pembrokeshire and Cricket Wales, were kindly support by Valero Pembroke Refinery and Chance to Shine, a national cricket charity.

Pembrokeshire was the only local authority in Wales to run the cricket festivals this year, and with a smaller number of teams, following Covid-19 guidelines.

The festivals ranged from boys or girls only to mixed teams and the alternative learning needs or complex needs festival.

Martin Jones, cricket development officer with Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “It was great to see and hear the buzz of excitement and the enthusiasm of not only the children but all the teachers and the helpers at getting out on to the cricket field and enjoying the game and a day out.

“The children really enjoyed themselves in what was a competitive environment but played in a friendly manner.

“I believe the festivals are good for the children’s physical health but also their mental health and wellbeing after so long. Hopefully this has been another step on the road back to normality.”

Pembrokeshire County Council expressed thanks to the eight clubs supporting the festivals this year: Llanrhian, Llechryd, Haverfordwest, Carew, Pembroke, Fishguard and Goodwick, Neyland and Cresselly.