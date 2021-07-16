An event has been organised for people to gather in Narberth and take the knee, as a protest against racism in society.
The event comes as a result of the racist online abuse received by England men's footballers following the Euro 2020 Final.
Stand Up To Racism has organised the event, who held weekly protests in aid of Black Lives Matter between June and September last year, in both Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock.
Narberth Town Moor is where Saturday's protest will take place, at 3.30pm .
Councillor Joshua Beynon, who has helped organise the event, said: "Racism is still very much alive and kicking in Pembrokeshire, and showing support is vital in ensuring that we stop it and stand up to hate where we can.
"The plan for Saturday is for anyone who wants to show solidarity can come along, listen to a few speeches, take the knee and speak with like-minded individuals on what they can do more to combat racism in their communities."
