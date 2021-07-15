THERE was a sense of normality returning to Goodwick last weekend, as Fishguard and District Round Table held its first major community event since lockdown.
The Round Table's Raft Race and Fun Day provided an afternoon full of Covid safe community entertainment, incorporating a sandcastle competition, children's beach treasure hunt, live music from the Sundogs and the raft race.
There were also bouncy castles, a barbeque, stalls and fairground games attracting families from the twin towns and beyond.
First place in the raft race was Rhys Bennett who won £100 for his efforts,
In second place was the 41 club and in third place Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI
"We had a great turn out from the community showing support with a really positive response. It was a fun packed day with lots of things going, an absolutely great day," said a Round Table spokesperson.
"We'd like to thank everybody that turned up and thank them for their co-operation in making it a really enjoyable day. Here's to next year."
