Forty new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area, according to today’s figures (Thursday, July 15).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were 22 new cases in Carmarthenshire, nine in Ceredigion and nine in Pembrokeshire.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.

Across Wales, 861 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 228,424 with 5,581 deaths.

There have been 15,736 tests since the last report.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is 17,167 – 11,343 in Carmarthenshire, 3,837 in Pembrokeshire and 1,997 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 2,275,764 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,846,043 are fully vaccinated.

In Hywel Dda, as of July 14, 506,627 residents have now received both jabs, with 11,835 given in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) there have been 130,383 first jabs given and 106,203 second does, with 56.3% fully vaccinated.

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) there have been 90,739 first doses administered and 73,322 second doses, with 58.3% fully vaccinated.

And in Ceredigion (population 72,695) there have been 51,610 first jabs given and 41,651 second doses, with 57.3% fully vaccinated.