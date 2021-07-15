ECONOMY Minister, Vaughan Gething visited Dŵr Cymru’s Llys y Frân Lake to officially open its newly redeveloped visitor attraction and recreational facilities today (Thursday).

The new development is a boost for the regional economy as it provides facilities where people can participate in water-based activities and new land-based activities.

The project was backed with £1.7 million of European Regional Development Funds through the Welsh Government.

The visit follows the First Minister’s announcement on plans to further relax coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions in Wales over the summer.

"The opening of these new and impressive facilities at Llys y Frân come at the perfect time so many people who will be holidaying at home this year," said Mr Gething.

"As we enter a new phase of the pandemic, the First Minister has set out a new longer-term plan for the summer which will help to enhance what is already looking to be a successful and busy summer for the visitor economy in Wales.

"However, we still all need to take to take steps to protect ourselves, and to work together to keep Wales safe.

"This will include making sure that our visitors are aware that Welsh Covid rules will apply in Wales and that in some ways these will differ from rules in place in other parts of the UK.

"We all have a really important part to play to keep Wales, our visitors, workers and communities safe as we head into the summer."

Visit Wales’ Addo campaign has been running since restrictions were lifted in March to encourage the people of Wales and visitors to look after each other and to remain respectful of the countryside and the communities we visit.

Figures from the Wales Tourism Business Barometer indicates that after the uncertainty the past 16 months, the majority (69%) of operators are confident they can run their business profitably for the remainder of the year.

There are also promising advance bookings levels for the summer with much available capacity in self-catering booked up for July and August. Businesses have reported high levels of enquiries and bookings – with high demand for long UK staycations.

The Welsh Government has provided in excess of £2.5 billion funding to Welsh businesses, in a package that has been designed to complement and build on the support provided by the UK Government.

In addition the 100% business rate relief package has also been extended until the end of this financial year.

They say that this targeted approach, focused particularly on backing small businesses and Welsh communities, has helped protect in excess of 160,000 Welsh jobs which might otherwise have been lost.