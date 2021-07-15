ONE of Pembrokeshire's main roads, closed in the Neyland area after a crash, has now reopened.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision between the B4325 Honeyborough Road and Sentry Cross.
The both-ways road closure was in effect on the A477, with police re-directing vehicles.
The road re-opened shortly before 2pm today, July 15.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.