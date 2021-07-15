AT THE recent Tenovus Treletert Annual General Meeting held at Priskilly Golf Club, a cheque totalling £4,500 was presented to Ceri Hill, Tenovus regional coordinator, who attended the meeting on behalf of Tenovus Cancer Care.

In addition to the group fundraising cheque a second cheque for £2,776was presented to Ceri, the total amount of money raised in memory of the group's founder Rhian Taylor.

This first cheque was raised as the result of various fundraising events held over the last two years.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the group was unable to hold their AGM last year they normally would.

"The last 15 months have been particularly difficult for all charities but Tenovus Treletert was also devastated during this time by the untimely death of their founder and friend Rhian Taylor," said a spokesperson for the group.

"However all members of the committee were determined to continue with the vital work of fundraising for Tenovus Cancer Care in memory of Rhian.

"Since the start of the pandemic the group has managed to continue raising funds by the setting up a 100 Club, making and selling of face masks, and the production and sale of quiz books.

The committee thanked everyone who continues to support this worthwhile cause, particularly in the light of the difficulties now facing cancer care following the pandemic.

Rhian Taylor's husband, Stuart, along with Tenovus Treletert also thanked everyone who donated money in lieu of flowers fin memory of Rhian.

Ceri spoke of her enormous gratitude to the group for both donations especially during such a difficult time. She expressed her admiration for the group's dedication and work in raising such a large amount of money. She reported how the Tenovus Support Helpline was extremely busy following the difficulties cancer sufferers were now facing in acquiring timely diagnoses and treatment. Saying that now, more than ever, the work of fundraising groups such as Tenovus Treletert was so important and vital.