It's the end of an era!

That was the view of The Welsh Wildlife Centre in Cilgerran, which said goodbye to it's much-loved willow badger "who had been looking rather tatty recently."

The Centre reports that unfortunately repeated damage and misuse have caused it to become too expensive to repair.

"Fear not though, the talented Michelle Cain has created a fantastic and worthy replacement, an otter," a spokesperson for the Wildlife Centre revealed.

"Hopefully it will be arriving soon, so keep your eyes peeled, come along and get a selfie with the new character."

Over the school summer holidays, The Welsh Wildlife Centre, has an exciting range of outdoor nature activities and indoor craft events to enjoy, whatever the weather.

Starting on July 21 and running until September 1, activities are suitable for children aged over three, and cost £4 each.

On Wednesday mornings they have a 'Mini-beast Safari' to two different habitats; discovering what lurks beneath the leaf litter, using a sweep net to find creatures that inhabit the meadows.

Wednesday afternoons will see 'Crafty sessions' offering the chance to paint a planter, coin box, bird/bug house or hedgehog to take home.

On Thursdays morning, the Centre is running guided nature walks and activities for families to learn about the wildlife and complete hands-on activities along the way.

And Thursday afternoons there are clay modelling sessions.

Fridays are 'pond dipping days', to come and learn about the variety of life in and around our ponds.

Due to limited time slots available, the Centre highly recommends that you book sessions and pay in advance either over the phone (01239 621600) or in person at the Welsh Wildlife Centre, Wednesdays to Sundays 10am to 4pm.

For further details see The Welsh Wildlife Centre, Cilgerran, Facebook page or visit the website www.welshwildlife.org.