Two Pembrokeshire schools have partially closed on the same day, meaning the county is now in double figures for schools either closed or partially closed due to Covid-19 reasons.

Early in the morning of Thursday, July 15, Monkton Priory Community Primary School partially closed because of coronavirus.

Only hours later, in the early afternoon, Pembroke Dock Community School also partially closed, with one class closed.

Class 3.2 closed at Pembroke Dock Community School due to a positive case of Covid-19.

