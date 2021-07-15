Two Pembrokeshire schools have partially closed on the same day, meaning the county is now in double figures for schools either closed or partially closed due to Covid-19 reasons.
Early in the morning of Thursday, July 15, Monkton Priory Community Primary School partially closed because of coronavirus.
Only hours later, in the early afternoon, Pembroke Dock Community School also partially closed, with one class closed.
Class 3.2 closed at Pembroke Dock Community School due to a positive case of Covid-19.
To see the other school closures across the county, see yesterday's update at https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19442322.another-fishguard-school-partially-closes---pembrokeshire-schools-closures-update/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.