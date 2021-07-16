Helen John, formerly assistant head of Milford Haven School, has been appointed to spearhead the management of the new Bluestone Academy at Bluestone National Park Resort.
Establishing a centre of excellence has been a long-held ambition of Bluestone’s CEO William McNamara.
The ultimate vision for the academy is to transform the perception of the industry to enthuse young people to pursue a career in tourism and hospitality; producing a passionate, highly-skilled and experienced workforce.
Helen will play a central role in mentoring trainees, establishing a new partnership with a third party training provider and fostering an apprenticeship programme across the business.
The academy will offer Bluestone-led course content, delivered alongside paid work experience opportunities in conjunction with Bluestone’s chosen third party training provider.
Helen will be responsible for developing and delivering a Bluestone branded work-based learning curriculum to inspire and engage the workforce of the future, whilst ensuring a world class learner experience.
Stuart Jaynes, director of people services at Bluestone, said: "We are thrilled that Helen is joining the Bluestone team. She brings with her a unique combination of first-hand industry experience and a wealth of teaching knowledge.
"Helen has a real passion for improving hospitality training, which fully aligns with the vision of the Bluestone Academy."
Speaking about her new role, Helen added: "I’m so excited to be joining the Bluestone family. The launch of the Bluestone Academy is an important step for hospitality training in the county and I look forward to working with existing team members and new joiners to maximise the amazing long term career opportunities that hospitality can provide."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.