A fire broke out at a chip shop in Milford Haven, with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from the town and also Haverfordwest called to eradicate it.
The crews were called at 5.55pm on Wednesday, July 14, for the small fire at the 'Hake-Inn' fish and chip shop in the Hakin borough of Milford Haven.
When the fire service arrived, the fire had already been extinguished, once it had been located in a cooking unit.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters carried out an inspection of the property and isolated the cooking unit.
"A thermal imaging camera and small tools were used at the incident."
Once the inspection was over, the fire service left the area almost an hour after arriving at 6.46pm.
