TEMPLETON School is celebrating after acheiving an internationally-acclaimed eco-award.

The school has gained its third Green Flag award, thanks to the environmental education programme, Eco-Schools.

Eco-Schools is an international programme run in Wales by environmental charity, Keep Wales Tidy and funded by the Welsh Government.

Over 90 per cent of schools in Wales are registered on the programme.

The Eco-Schools programme inspires and empowers pupils to be leaders of change in their community.

It helps them learn about sustainable living and global citizenship, while giving them the information and support they need to make changes that will benefit their school, local environment, and wider community, such as reducing waste, energy consumption, transport, healthy living, and litter issues.

As part of the Eco-Schools assessment, Templeton School looked into ways to reduce food waste across the school, made improvements to the outdoor area to enhance outdoor provision and took part in a range of Global Citizenship learning experiences.

Eco-School leader, Oliver Furneaux, said: “It has been wonderful to see the children in the Eco-Committee and across the school become inspired to learn about how they can make a difference and ensure that we are living in a sustainable manner.

"The children on the committee have been excellent representatives and should be very proud of their hard work. I would also like to thank the staff, Friends of Templeton School and parents for their fantastic support.”

Bethan Evans-Phillips, education officer for Keep Wales Tidy, congratulated the pupils and the school on the 'amazing achievement'.

She added: "They are a shining example of how young people in Wales are committed to achieving a sustainable future for their school but also for their wider community and local environment.”

