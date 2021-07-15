Fishguard artist and performer, Chase Valentin, will host a one-night spectacular of his latest production, Bardo’s Electric Love Cabinet at Theatr Gwaun on the evening of July 23.
Chase describes the event as an evening of ‘dark cabaret’ featuring music and songs from the likes of Lou Reed, Bowie, Leonard Cohen, and Nina Simone.
Chase’s previous offerings at Theatr Gwaun have included a Rocky Horror night and two shows of Sound & Vision. Which were vibrantly colourful and entertaining evenings featuring the songs of David Bowie, with whom Chase’s stage presence and soulful voice have parity. Sadly, soon after the second show, the pandemic put pay to further musical collaborations.
However, in lockdown, he has not been idle, recording and publishing an album of Bowie Songs (https://soundcloud.com/valentin-bardo) and planning shows, that now the darkness of Covid is lifting can see the light of day.
Chase describes his Bardo theatrical alto-ego as -‘a flamboyant old libertine who knocks out art-rock and dark cabaret.'
Tickets for Bardo’s Electric Love Cabinet start at £10. The 9.30 performance is sold out but there are still seats available for the 6.30 show.
For tickets search for Bardo’s Electric Love Cabinet on Eventbrite.co.uk. For more on Chase’s work as an artist and performer see valentinbardo.net.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.