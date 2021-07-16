The director of education makes a final decision on appointment of local authority governors, a councillor is told.
A question to full council on Thursday (July 15) asked “Could the Cabinet Member for Education please explain the full vetting procedure in place for councillors who have been appointed to school governing boards?”
In response to the question from Cllr Paul Dowson, Cllr Guy Woodham outline the procedure which includes enhanced DBS checks and if any details are logged a risk assessment is carried out by the director of education.
The cabinet member, council leader and director of education appoint and remove LEA governors, full council was told, and “should a suitability for the role arise” it is investigated and reported back the panel for determination.
Cllr Dowson asked at Thursday’s (July 15) meeting if the director of education made a decision which was later overturned after she left, “does that decision have any weight or is it not part of the vetting procedure?”
Cllr Woodham said: “If information is disclosed on a DBS the director of education undertakes that assessment. I can’t answer on specific cases, I expect policy to be followed.”
