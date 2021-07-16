REVEREND Jordan Spencer, assistant curate in the West Cemais ministry area of the Fishguard area, was recently ordained as a priest during a service at St David's Cathedral.
Jordan with his partner Luke is currently living in Fishguard where he is serving his title of assistant curate in the Gorllewin Cemaes – West Cemaes Local Ministry Area.
Before entering ministry Jordan worked as an operations manager at a residential outdoor educational centre on the Gower in Swansea.
Jordan grew up in Swansea and read theology at Ridley Hall, Cambridge after which he moved to continue his ministerial studies at St Padarn's Institute, Llandaff.
Jordan is currently reading for a master's degree in psychology part-time.
Jordan felt a call to ordinated ministry in his late teenage years and during his time in discernment he has served as an honorary healthcare chaplain, youth minister and has overseen the set-up of new ministries both in a parish and ministry area setting.
In his free time Jordan enjoys spending time with his family, musical theatre, choral singing, boating and cooking.
