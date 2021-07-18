A licence was approved for an event in the grounds of Haverfordwest Rugby Football Club despite concerns from residents it was a “fundamental change to what the club is about.”
Pembrokeshire County Council’s licensing committee heard details of a new premises licence for the grounds of the club, which applicants Tracey Howard and James Hayes said was a for a one off event.
A planned ‘Flamingo Bingo’ next month is a sit down event which the couple hope will “get ourselves going again” after the impacts of Covid-19 on their events business.
A number of residents, and local councillor Jon Cole, expressed concerns about noise, disturbance, anti-social behaviour., lack of notification and the fact the licence as submitted appeared to allow for 12 months of events.
Mr Hayes made clear to the committee it was to be a one off event and the reason a temporary event notice (TEN) had not been applied for was because that did not allow for the gambling element of bingo.
The committee approved the licence with a set date of August 14, licensable activity to take place between 3pm and midnight, with the premises to close at 1am and the number of people on site is limited to a maximum of 750.
