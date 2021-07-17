Cardigan’s mass vaccination centre will move to a new location on Monday, July 26, Hywel Dda University Health Board has confirmed.

To allow building work to take place at Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi, the health board’s vaccination team will relocate to Yr Hen Ysgol Trewen, located at Cwm Cou.

The centre at Teifi Leisure Centre was the second mass vaccination centre opened by Hywel Dda UHB to enable the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020.

Ros Jervis, Director of Public Health at Hywel Dda UHB said, “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in this partnership with Ceredigion County Council that has allowed us to deliver over 35,000 vaccines from Teifi Leisure Centre to date.

“Cardigan was the first mass vaccination centre opened by the health board outside of a hospital setting last December and the incredible response from partners and volunteers enabled it to deliver vaccinations so effectively.

"People really have gone above and beyond to help and support the centre and it feels like the end of an era as we relocate to Yr Hen Ysgol Trewen in Cwm Cou.

“If Cardigan was your local mass vaccination centre, you will be invited to receive your second dose at Yr Hen Ysgol Trewen if your second is due on or after Monday 26 July.

“We understand for some people this may be further to travel, but we cannot stress how important it is, with the recent rise in cases, that people receive their second vaccine dose when invited.

“If anyone genuinely is unable to attend their appointment at our new location by any other means, the health board has transport support in place which can be arranged via our Command Centre by calling 0300 303 8322 or emailing covidenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk.”

Eifion Evans, Chief Executive at Ceredigion County Council said “We are very pleased that we are able to continue to support Hywel Dda UHB in its rollout of the vaccine. The relocation of the vaccine centre to Yr Hen Ysgol Trewen will ensure that we have a vaccine centre for residents in the south of the county.

“The rollout of the vaccine has been successful in Ceredigion and it is vitally important that we all take up the offer of the COVID-19 vaccine and ensure that we have both doses so that we continue to protect our loved ones and our communities.”