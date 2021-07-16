AN injured beach-goer was airlifted to hospital yesterday afternoon, Thursdy July 15.
At around 3.15pm, Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team along with HM Coastguard St Govans were paged to assist RNLI lifeguards at Saundersfoot's Coppet Hall beach with a casualty who had fallen.
The lifeguards began first aid and were assisted by the coastguard officers until Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust paramedics arrived.
Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 was called to assist paramedics and airlift the person to hospital because of their injuries.
The person was stablised and winched into the helicopter, and was then flown to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, for further treatment.
