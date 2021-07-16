A GOODWICK husband owes his life to the quick-thinking actions of his retired nurse wife who sprang into action to administer life-saving CPR after his heart stopped.

David Colella, 62, was spending an average Thursday evening at home with wife, Julie, on August 20 of last year.

The couple had been shopping and David was about to make tea. The next thing he knew he was sitting awkwardly in his armchair being woken by Julie and two paramedics.

"I had apparently suddenly, without warning, gone into some sort of coma," said David. "Julie had acted very quickly, and the ambulance service was with me very quickly. I had known nothing about it."

David persuaded the paramedics that he was fine to remain at home, saying that he was tired and had been working long hours as a support worker as well as as Julie's full-time carer.

The couple decided to get a takeaway and David went out to collect it. When he returned home, he remembers feeling 'very very tired'.

Again he lost consciousness and this time woke up on the floor.

His heart and stopped and retired nurse Julie sprang into action, giving him a power paddle compression which started his heart again. Neighbours Bill and Teryl had been instrumental in getting him in the right position so that CPR could be administered.

"This time I was out of it, as though I had been in a boxing match with Mike Tyson," he said. "I was told no nonsense, was off to hospital. All I remember were voices round me. I was taken to Withybush Hospital and remember nothing more of that night."

David spent two months in Withybush's cardiac care unit (CCU) before having a pacemaker fitted at Morriston hospital.

"Julie was my saviour that night," said David. "She definitely saved my life by her quick decisive actions.

"I absolutely feel gratitude. Who know what would have happened if she hadn't been there?"

Julie has received a certificate from the Royal Humane Society in recognition of her courage and quick thinking.

"As a nurse in A&E you have resuscitated a lot of people," she said. "It's what you signed up for and you don't get thanks. It's nice to get recognition. I've never had an award before."