‘Llyn Barfog’, ‘Deva Victrix’ and ‘Ruabon Ruby Rooster’ are among the winning entries for new Transport for Wales trains by children across Wales and the borders.

Five regional judging panels have selected the winning entries, and an overall regional winner for their respective areas.

A final judging panel which included CBBC star, teacher and motorsport presenter Grace Webb, then chose overall winners for three categories: best poem, short story and picture.

In total there are more than 110 winners from schools across Wales and the borders, and the names will feature on the new trains due to arrive into service from next year.

As well as getting to name one of Transport for Wales' new trains, all winners receive a special creative kit, and the regional and creative category winners will get a limited-edition Hornby model of their train.

Grace Webb, from Grace’s Amazing Machines on Cbeebies, said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many children getting involved and the creativity they have shown has been fantastic.

“It was a very difficult decision to choose the overall winner because the standard was so high, and they can all be very proud of the work they have put in.

“It’s been a pleasure to judge the competition and I’m looking forward to seeing the new trains, with their brilliant names, out on the network.”

The competition also provided schools with an interactive learning pack based around topics including sustainability and transport, trains old and new, stories from around Wales and the borders and places to explore on the train.

Megan Roseblade, Transport for Wales project lead, said: “On behalf of everyone at Transport for Wales, I would like to thank all of the children who took the time to enter the competition, we’ve been blown away by the quality of entries we received.

“This was a once-in-a-generation opportunity to name the new trains which will help to transform the Wales and borders network and there has been a fantastic response to the challenge.

“We also wanted to inspire the children to learn more about transport, climate change, sustainability and their local and national history and we’re delighted with the success of the competition.”

A full list of all the winners is available at https://trc.cymru/mtj-winners