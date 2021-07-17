British Heart Foundation (BHF) Cymru is celebrating 60 years of research this year and has invited all 39 rambling groups across Wales to join its 'Team 60' fundraising challenge.

Groups are tasked with raising £600 to help BHF Cymru fund another 60 years of research into heart and circulatory diseases, which affect around 340,000 people, and cause one in four deaths in Wales.

Andy Green, BHF fundraising manager for north Wales said: “It’s great to have Ramblers Cymru on board for this, our 60th birthday year. The challenge will see each group complete a 60,000 step walk with funds raised donated to both charities equally. We chose 60,000 as, by adulthood, we each have 60,000 miles of blood vessels inside our bodies – that's more than twice the distance around the world.

"Those vessels keep blood flowing, supplying your tissues with oxygen and nutrients, and keeping your organs, including the heart, healthy. This partnership will help more people to get active, have fun and raise money to power the next 60 years of our lifesaving work.”

Walking has been proven to boost your mood, help with stress, burn calories, and reduce risk of developing a high blood pressure or high cholesterol that can cause heart attacks and stroke.

Angela Charlton, director at Ramblers Cymru said: “We are delighted to have teamed up with BHF Cymru to celebrate their 60th birthday.

“As a charity we want to see a happier, healthier Wales where walking is at the heart of every community. Walking is a great way to maintain and improve our health and wellbeing and we hope that this fundraising challenge will encourage even more people to get out and explore our beautiful nation.”

You can help raise funds for Ramblers Cymru and BHF Cymru by taking part in a walk with your local group and making a donation at www.justgiving.com/campaign/bhfandramblersfundraiser

To find out more about BHF and support the 60th birthday, visit bhf.org.uk/birthday