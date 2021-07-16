A vehicle was seized in Haverfordwest in the early hours of Friday, July 16, after multiple offences were found to be attached to the car.
The car was stopped and checked, where police discovered that the driver was not on the vehicle's insurance policy, and he himself had had his driving licence revoked.
Furthermore, the vehicle was untaxed since May, and was therefore seized by Dyfed-Powys Police.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver was 'reported accordingly.'
