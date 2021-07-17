Milford Youth Matters' very popular event, Under the Bridge, has started as a weekly event throughout the summer of 2021.
An event was held in June, which proved very successful, and now the Milford Haven-based youth charity has now made it weekly.
Under the Bridge, funded by Milford Haven Town Council and partnered with the Port of Milford Haven, saw its first weekly event take place on the evening of Friday, July 16.
The first session had activities taking place including total wipeout, big floor art and circus skills.
Other activities including zumba and inflatable rodeo surf took place in the June event, with many more new and different activities to be taking place throughout summer.
There will be a weekly session each Friday evening until August 27, and the link to book on each free session is now live.
Each session will take place at Hakin Bridge in Milford Haven, by Havens Head Retail Park.
The sessions are open to any young people between the ages of 11 and 18 who wish to attend.
