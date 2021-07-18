Neyland Play Park has recently been subject to graffiti, leading to the town's primary school and the local PCSO carrying out a group discussion to highlight the repercussions of such incidents.

The play park is owned and maintained by Neyland Town Council, and therefore all households in the town contribute to it via their town council precept.

The recent damage to the play equipment was carried out around June 7. The cost of vandalism cannot be budgeted for, the town council argue, and so repair costs due to damage result in less funds for improving the park facilities.

The town council see the park as a huge asset and a fantastic facility in the centre of town with green, open space alongside play equipment for all to enjoy.

Councillor Peter Hay said: "Once again a small few spoil things. Neyland Town Council are striving to maintain and improve facilities within the town. The play park is a good example.

"The town council has spent many thousands of pounds recently, replacing worn parts, recovering areas with safety surfaces, replacing the damaged picnic bench and trying to smarten up the area.

"When pieces of equipment are needlessly broken or vandalised or graffitied, it is very down-heartening. The money the town council is spending comes out of the pockets of Neyland people.

"When children are causing damage, their parents and everyone else is paying for it. Much more respect for public areas needs to be taught to youngsters by their parents.

"Everyone needs to understand how expensive the equipment in areas like the play park is. What has been pleasing is that in response to several incidents, such as graffiti and foul language being painted, several locals came out to clean off and tidy the area.

"Showing some people do care, it just needs to be the majority not a minority. I didn't join the town council to be a maintenance man. I don't get paid for the clearing up I do. I do it to try and improve the area for everyone, believing the smarter an area looks and the more people will look after it."