A FISHGUARD man who admitted possession of cannabis and damage to a police cell has been given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £121.

Rhys Thomas Marr Cresswell, 20, pleaded guilty to possession of 1.5 grammes of cannabis in Fishguard on April 16 of this year. and causing £14 worth of damage to a police cell wall on the same date.

Cresswell, of Ropeyard Close, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on July 14.

Magistrates ordered a conditional discharge for a period of 12 months. This means that the offence will be registered on Cresswell's criminal record, but no further action will be taken unless he commits a further offence within a year.

Cresswell will also have to pay a victim surcharge of £22, costs of £85 and compensation of £14, a total of £121 to be paid at the sum of £24 a month.

Magistrates also ordered that the drugs be destroyed.