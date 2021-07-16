A FISHGUARD man who admitted possession of cannabis and damage to a police cell has been given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £121.
Rhys Thomas Marr Cresswell, 20, pleaded guilty to possession of 1.5 grammes of cannabis in Fishguard on April 16 of this year. and causing £14 worth of damage to a police cell wall on the same date.
Cresswell, of Ropeyard Close, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on July 14.
Magistrates ordered a conditional discharge for a period of 12 months. This means that the offence will be registered on Cresswell's criminal record, but no further action will be taken unless he commits a further offence within a year.
Cresswell will also have to pay a victim surcharge of £22, costs of £85 and compensation of £14, a total of £121 to be paid at the sum of £24 a month.
Magistrates also ordered that the drugs be destroyed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.