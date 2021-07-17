The Puncheston and District WI has taken up the challenge to knit and donate 100 blankets in a year to celebrate the centenary of the Pembrokeshire Federation of Womens’ Institute (PFWI).
Members wanted to complete 100 'things' for the special anniversary year, and decided to make 100 blankets for Withybush Hospital and several local old people's homes.
Several members were already experienced in making blankets for the hospital, but the challenge would be to make one hundred in a single year.
The blankets are made up of six inch knitted or crocheted squares, and each blanket takes thirty five squares to make.
Some ladies knit or crochet the squares, some design the blankets by mixing and matching the squares, others sew them together and yet others crochet a border to complete the blanket.
Meanwhile, some members are engaged in all four parts of the operation, making the challenge a team effort.
So far, the ladies have completed 63 blankets, and so they are confident of reaching their goal of one hundred by the end of the centenary.
The hospital and patients have received many of the blankets, which they are very appreciative for.
