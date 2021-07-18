The latest employment facts and statistics are available, showing the current employment picture for Wales and specifically Pembrokeshire.

The total number of job vacancies from Indeed, and the department for work and pensions Find a Job website has increased this month, remaining as the largest total in two years.

Earlier this year, there were many hospitality and tourism vacancies available, as the industry prepared for the predicted busy summer.

However, it is apparent that many businesses in this sector have found it difficult to recruit suitable staff sufficiently for their needs. The range of vacancies still cover nearly all sectors appropriate to the county.

Pembrokeshire is doing well in helping Wales' economic recovery with vacancies rising and also the extra Kickstart opportunities specifically for universal credit claimants aged 16 to 24.

The Kickstart scheme, introduced and funded by central government, gives young people a six-month job opportunity that comes with employability skills training.

The new KFC on the old school site in Pembroke Dock is starting its drive for up to 100 employees.

The government department assisted with the Kiln Park Bourne Leisure Tenby open day recently to help recruit additional staff for the rest of this season.

In addition, Bluestone Resorts are recruiting staff as restrictions ease, and recruiting Kickstart opportunities for younger people. Oakwood Leisure is also advertising for staff.

Currently, the national statistics for employment in Wales are:

The number of people employed is at 1.46 million

The employment rate (16-64) is at 73.6 per cent

The number of people unemployed is at 59,000 - down 16,000 on the quarter

The unemployment rate is at 3.9 per cent, lower than the UK average (4.8 per cent).

The number of people in workless households has fallen since October to December 2010 by 137,000.

Pembrokeshire has seen a 24.6 per cent drop in claimant county, described as a 'positive but not unexpected decrease.'

This is due primarily to the increasingly buoyant job market which has been impacted by the opening up of restrictions post-Covid.

The notable economic uplift in the county is a reflection of the demand for holiday bookings which in turn has increased the demand for staff in the hospitality sector.

The success of the Kickstart scheme has also positively impacted claimant numbers across Pembrokeshire.