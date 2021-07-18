Parts of Haverfordwest’s council contact centre are being prepared to open to customers after the summer, after closing its doors due the pandemic.
Cabinet member for transformation Cllr Neil Prior said that parts of North Wing at County Hall were “working towards reopening” by the beginning of September with discussions under way about plans in Pembroke Dock.
Both the Pembroke Dock and Haverfordwest customer service sites were closed in March 2020 when Covid-19 hit and staff redeployed to track and trace, which Cllr Prior said was “still taking a lot of time and effort” in spite of the “good news from Welsh Government.”
He was responding to a question at full council on Thursday (July 15) tabled by Cllr Tony Wilcox, who asked: "Would the relevant Cabinet Member or the Leader please inform council as to when front facing customer services are to re-open in Pembrokeshire please?
“The system currently in place which require residents either to make contact online or by phone is quite simply unworkable in some cases as either resident has no access electronically. Also contact by phone is to say the least frustrating!”
Cllr Prior added that there are 35,000 signed up to the council’s MyAccount online and more staff were being employed in the contact centre, where performance has improved since hitting a peak when new recycling changes came in.
