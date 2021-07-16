SIX people have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to supply class B drugs in a multi-million pound cannabis chain.

Dyfed-Powys Police has carried out an investigation into the production and trafficking of substantial quantities of cannabis into the force area – a criminal conspiracy valued at up to £4.4 million – in an operation named Operation Daybreak.

Following a nine-month investigation, which began following a warrant in Whitland, six people suspected of being involved in the organised crime gang have now been arrested and charged.

Detective Sergeant Owen Lock said: “This week we carried out the final arrest phase in Operation Daybreak, with six arrests made in both our force area and Hampshire over four days.

“To ensure the smooth running and swift charge of these people, we had a number of officers involved from the Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Powys proactive policing teams.”

The following defendants have been arrested, charged and remanded in custody:

Daniel Edward McCann, aged 36, of Waterlooville, Hampshire; Edward McCann, aged 61, of Cwmbach, near Whitland; Linda McCann, aged 59, of Cwmbach, near Whitland and Samantha McCann, aged 25, of Bristol:

They have each been charged with conspiring to supply and produce Class B drugs in Hampshire between May 2013 and March 2015 and in Carmarthenshire between April 2015 and October 2020, s well as possessing criminal property between April 2014 and October 2020.

Justin James David Liles, aged 31, of St Clears and Jack Whittock, aged 28, of Llanteg are each charged with conspiring to produce and supply Class B drugs in Carmarthenshire between April 2015 and October 2020, and possessing criminal property between April 2014 and October 2020.

Whittock is further charged with making threats to kill, to which he has pleaded guilty.

They will appear at Swansea Crown Court for their next hearing on August 11.

Detective Inspector Rhys Jones said: