Sign and Share Club - a Pembrokeshire club for deaf and hard of hearing people - recently visited Pembrokeshire Alpaca Trekking near Manorbier.
Twenty people went on the the trip and everyone had a lovely time stroking, feeding and walking with the alpacas.
A short talk by the owners was interpreted into British Sign Language by Suzanne Pearson-Scales RSLI.
Conversor listening aids were available for those with hearing loss, to ensure everyone was fully involved.
The next trip is to the Bishops Palace and Cathedral t St Davids, with lunch and hopefully have a short walk on the beach (weather permitting).
Narberth Hard of Hearing Club meets on July 27 at 2.30pm when the police will be giving a talk on the topic of scams and fraud.
New members are welcome, for information ring Ceri Phillips on 07378 611181.
