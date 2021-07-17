FISHGUARD'S Theatr Gwaun is one of eight independent Welsh cinemas to benefit from a share of a £52,700 fund from Film Hub Wales.
Funds will be used to help bring the best UK and international films back to the big screen in Welsh communities.
The chosen venues will support wellbeing and reduce isolation created by the pandemic, offering audiences affordable, accessible events both online and in the local cinemas they know and love.
From missed movies strands, to neurodiverse Welsh animation, communities will play a key role in the shaping the return of cinema.
Theatr Gwaun in Fishguard has been busy making over both the film programme and the building, with the help of the community.
Audiences can expect an updated space, including Martha's café, along with brand-new activities for young visitors.
"The award from Film Hub Wales has meant that we were be able to open our doors again in July as promised to our community," said Sue Whitbread, Theatr Gwaun CEO.
The theatre's new community film panel has developed a refreshed programme that includes more independent film, Welsh language and event films, nights with guest presenters and local hospitality.
Young people have also been encouraged to have their say through Point Presents, a monthly film night.
The theatre has also developed a new daytime cafe and event space, Martha's, which will feature archive film collated by the community and is getting a makeover this summer with a major new community mural.
"Theatr Gwaun is the only film exhibitor servicing rural North Pembrokeshire and a vital source of entertainment. Having installed all Covid precautionary measures, we are ready to welcome back our audience to a safe, friendly environment," said Sue.
