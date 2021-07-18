There are times when the content of these TRM's are dictated by coincidences.

When I first began writing them in the Milford Mercury, one of the regular providers of wonderful memories was the late Mrs Pugh, whose daughter Tessa recently gave me some local books to read, including Phil Carradice's excellent 'A Pembrokeshire Childhood in the 1950's.' In the book there's a photo: "Well known local guitarist Ray Doney with The Valiants at the Double Two, the cafe/dance hall which was little more than a corrugated tin shack."

Then out of the blue came this email from Ray Doney.

"Hello Jeff, it was so sad to witness the demise of the Milford Mercury, and the loss of your 'That Reminds Me' column, but out of the ashes rises the phoenix.

"So now, Jeff, fame at last, and your pen will flow to a much larger audience.

"One of your items in the Mercury showed a photograph of the Tenby based group, The Dragons. Two of the founder members of the group, Graham Hughes and David Lloyd, contacted me to exchange stories of those heady days in the mid-1960s. And boy, did we revive a sack full of memories.

"Can the teenagers of today comprehend what it was like to live in a world without what they would deem to be the necessities of life: a mobile phone, a computer, motorways, reliable cars, the list goes on. We travelled the length and breadth of south Wales in a clapped out Bedford van. Maximum speed 50 mph... down hill! What fun. Our lives were so different to the teenagers of today.

"Graham was involved in the family business, David and I were serving our apprenticeships, but our social life revolved around the group.

"We were playing venues as far away as Cardiff, and we played several times at the RAF camp at St Athans, getting home at 4am (a good song there) and up for work at 7am. To play at these venues we needed big, loud and reliable amplification.

"On Thursday, April 29, 1965, we did a show at Sophia Gardens Pavillion in Cardiff to a very large audience of hundreds, and on the next evening we played at Carew for a WI dance, to a crowd of less than a hundred. So we had to have equipment to handle venues of various sizes. At one local dance, the committee had the temerity to deduct 10 shillings (50p) from our fee to pay for the electricity!

"Graham would pound out the vocals on a Vox PA system, David played bass through a Selmer treble n' bass amplifier with 18" speakers, and Gwyn and I used Vox AC30's. Some of the local village halls would have one power point, so the ladies would ask if we could have a short intermission so they could plug the boiler in to make the tea ready for the expected rush at shut tap at the nearest pub. A good punch up was the cabaret, and a few bottles of scrumpy at the back of the hall fuelled the night until the mad rush to grab a girl at 1 in the morning, the last dance, or in some cases time to sing a few verses of Bread of Heaven.

"Teenagers today, you don't know you're living!

"To bring this potted history to a conclusion, we have engaged the services of Beverley Thomas to do the photograph, and will scotch any rumours for a Dragon reunion.

"We could never recapture those days of 1965.

"Following the skiffle craze of the 1950s, pop music developed into a more sophisticated style. In the American music industry, they were well prepared to encompass all these new trends, because so many of the hits of the late 1950s and early 1960s were by country and western artists such as The Everly Brothers, Ricky Nelson, Jerry Lee Lewis, Connie Francis, and even Elvis came from a gospel and country background. In the UK we were mesmerised by these artists, and we would do our best to imitate these new sounds. But where would we obtain the equipment to copy these American sounds? The British board of trade had introduced an embargo on American goods, to encourage us to 'buy British.' When the restriction was lifted, word got out that a fiesta red Fender Stratocaster had landed in Milford Haven, in the hands of The Rebels' Peter Owens.

"We remember a group called The Blackjacks playing the Market Hall in Haverfordwest, under the wing of Reg Davies Promotions, using Fender guitars and Vox amplifiers.

"The ultimate British sound. I suppose we all had aspirations to turn professional, and I did admire Don Wade & The Wayfarers for flying the Welsh flag on the pro circuit.

"But when we consider the pitfalls of life on the road, not a good prospect. Agents fees, maintaining a reliable vehicle, fuel, accommodation, food and wages for five, all out of ticket sales at the venue. They were a class act, with an excellent repertoire with smart outfits and good stage presence. They deserved to succeed.

"On reflection, our experiences with The Dragons were not unique, because every group could relate to similar stories. But at the end of the day, we would not have missed a second of village halls, glitter balls, late nights and early mornings, Wills Woodbines, and, if you scored, a quick snog in the van. How do you get a group of youngsters to form a group, willing to commit time, invest money and to have similar musical tastes.

"Particularly in Pembrokeshire, with holiday parks and hotels wanting an assurance for maybe a 12 or 16-week season. Commitment was paramount. We have known many excellent guitarists, many excellent drummers, capable of magical musical moments, but they could not give time to rehearse, travel or perform, and sometimes it was the sad case of wanting a few jugs of Watney's Red Barrel or Courage Brown Ale before their musical juices could flow. Sad but true. In this part of west Wales, we have never been short of talent and every decade produces a different genre of music, but alas, live music as we knew Jeff, is fading fast away."

Thank you Ray, it's been said before, but 'those were the days, my friend.'

Here's the photo of The Dragons reunion, and one from way back when.

Teaser time. Apologies for the typo in my last update when the word 'one' was included not 'nine,' understandably bamboozling Andy Light and Margaret Mathias.

Try this one: A man pushes his car to a hotel and informs the owner he's bankrupt. Why?

That's about it except for a query from Bill Lloyd of Broad Haven, who recalls, back in 1946/47, wagons at Haverfordwest railway station full of whale meat. Anyone else remember?

Take care and stay safe.