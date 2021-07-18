A man approached by a stranger on a Pembrokeshire beach and asked if he was English was then punched in the face, a court has heard.

The injured man needed £1,600 worth of dental appointments and surgery to repair a damaged tooth after the Wiseman’s Bridge assault last May.

The assault followed a dispute between the two men's partners.

Swansea Crown Court heard that in May 2020 the victim and his partner travelled to south Pembrokeshire to visit the woman's family, and, on May 3, the couple visited the beach at Wiseman's Bridge.

Prosecuting, Paul Hobson, said also at the beach on that day was the defendant Morgan Prothero, of Dryslwyn, Llandeilo.

The assault followed "difficulties" between his partner and the victim’s partner.

Prothero, aged 29, approached the woman as she stood by a wall near the beach and asked her if her boyfriend was English.

He then walked onto the beach and up to the visitor as he stood on the water's edge and asked: "Are you English?" before punching him in the face.

The victim suffered a gash to his lip, which needed stitching, and later needed dental surgery and the fitting of a crown on a broken front tooth.

In an impact statement the man said the assault and scarring on the lip had knocked his self-confidence.

The day after the assault Prothero had handed himself in to a police station and gave a "no comment" interview.

The court heard Prothero had a string of previous convictions, including two for common assault, one of which saw him punching a bouncer in the face.

Defending, David Singh accepted an "unpleasant injury" had been caused.

He said Prothero’s position was very different now from what it had been 12 months ago and he was currently in employment and had accommodation.

Recorder Lucy Crowther told Prothero he had acted in an "unlawful and unwarranted manner" in assaulting a man who was a complete stranger to him.

The court heard the defendant was successfully addressing his drug addiction issues.

Giving Prothero, of Maes y Welon, a discount for his guilty plea, which he entered on the day his trial was due to start, the recorder sentenced him to 36 weeks in prison.

This was suspended for 18 months.

Prothero was also ordered to complete a rehabilitation course.