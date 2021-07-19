If you are planning on installing a renewable heating system then your first port of call has to be the newly opened Birds' Hill Rural Renewables showroom at Parc Bryers, Dryslwyn, Carmarthen.

The team at Birds' Hill are committed to delivering high quality, sustainable renewable energy heating solutions, for local homeowners and businesses.

Birds' Hill have a wide range of renewable heating technologies, supplying and installing wood pellet boilers, air source and grounds source heat pump, not just to a west Wales client base, but throughout the UK.

Visit the new showroom to discuss your heating needs

“We started out with biomass (wood pellet) boilers and range cookers,” said Birds’ Hill director Nick Carter.

“We have now developed our service to include solar thermal and ground source heat pumps, too.

“We provide a complete service including initial design and advice on the best heating system to suit your needs, and ongoing servicing and warranty for your renewable heating system.

“Our range of boilers is extensive and includes boiler-cookers, inset boilers and auto-feed boilers. We can supply systems that burn wood chips, pellets or logs and many boilers are fully automated.”

While we are still enjoying summer, now is a good time to look ahead to winter and upgrade or change the way you heat your home or business.

Said Nick: “Whatever your heating requirements, we will help you to find the right renewable solution.

“We would love to show you round our new showroom and answer any questions you have about renewables, especially about our wood pellet space heaters, remote controlled wood pellet fuelled alternatives to log burners, which are much more user friendly.”

Whether you are replacing an old range cooker or an external oil boiler, there is an appropriate biomass stove or boiler to suit every circumstance. Decide on your fuel source: pellets, logs, or something with the capability of burning pellets and logs.

Gone are the days when keeping the home fires burning involved lighting the fire and then feeding it all evening. Wood pellet space heaters are self-igniting, programmable, thermostatically or remote controlled, and provide a truly hassle-free experience.

Many of the boilers stocked by Birds’ Hill are self-igniting, saving all the hassle of lighting a solid-fuel stove. And by switching to a biomass boiler typically results in a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of over 90%. They are also sleek and stylish compared to the more traditional boiler-cookers.

Tel: 01558 824 726

Web: birdshill.wales

Email: info@birdshill.wales



