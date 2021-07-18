An exciting new project, which encourages people to have fun and engage more with nature, has been launched by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

Look Wild is a project spanning all 15 UK National Parks and is the biggest citizen science project to date involving all 15 Parks.

Using the free iNaturalist nature identification app, members of the public are being asked to contribute to a better understanding of wildlife and biodiversity by recording the plants, animals and insects they see when out and about.

The project was launched in Pembrokeshire on Saturday July 3 with a free Meadows Celebration event at Skrinkle Haven.

Pembrokeshire Coast Youth Rangers were on hand to help with activities, which included an introduction to the Look Wild project, sweep netting sessions and a guided stroll through the meadows where Park Authority wardens have worked hard for several years to improve biodiversity.

National Park Discovery Ranger, Tom Moses, said: “We are delighted to take part in this National Parks UK project, which aims to help people enjoy and connect with nature, while supporting conservation.

“Many don’t realise the importance of recording wildlife sightings in our fight against biodiversity loss – if the scientists know what is out there, they are better able to help us all look after it. The apps are great fun to use, enabling you to build up your own collection of sightings, complete challenges and identify any plants and animals you’re not familiar with.

“For families and children, or in fact for anyone taking part it’s a brilliant way to turn a walk into an adventure, to help with wellbeing and to help turn around the ‘nature-disconnectedness’ seen in recent years. Sightings can be recorded anywhere, even in your garden or local green spaces – it all helps.”

Tom added: “The meadows at Skrinkle can be accessed easily from the car park by all, and for those willing to take on the steps, a visit can be combined with exploring the awe-inspiring Church Door Cove and Skrinkle Haven beaches.”

For more information on the Look Wild project and to download the iNaturalist app, go to www.nationalparks.uk/look-wild.

A simpler, more child-friendly version of the iNaturalist app, called Seek, is also available to download on Android and Apple devices.

To find out about other events taking place in the National Park visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.

