Two Pembrokeshire schools have gone from partially closed to fully open today (Friday, July 16) meaning the county is back in single figures for closed or partially closed schools.
Milford Haven School was partially closed to Year 10 learners, but now the status of the school has changed to completely open.
Furthermore, Ysgol Glannau Gwaun in Fishguard had been partially closed for over a week due to Covid-19 reasons, but has today returned to face-to-face learning.
This means that now, eight schools in Pembrokeshire are closed or partially closed, including Holy Name Catholic Primary School, also in Fishguard.
In Haverfordwest, Mary Immaculate School is partially closed, as is St Marks Church in Wales VA Primary School, with Class Three not returning to St Marks until September.
Near to Haverfordwest, Wolfscastle Community Primary School is the only Pembrokeshire school fully closed because of coronavirus.
Two schools in Pembroke Dock are also partially closed, including Pembroke Dock Community School, where Class 3.2 is closed due to a positive Covid-19 case.
Also, all Year Eight learners and some Year 12 learners are currently working from home at Henry Tudor School.
Monkton Priory Community Primary School in Pembroke is also closed because of Covid-19.
Meanwhile, Ysgol yr Eglwys yng ngymru Penrhyn Dewi is partially closed with Years Three, Four, Five and 10 undertaking remote learning.
