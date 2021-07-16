IRONMAN Wales will not take place this year, it has just been announced.

Athletes from all over the world have been left disappointed by the news which they received in an email at 4pm today.

Ironman Wales said in a statement on its website: "After careful evaluation of the recent government announcement in Wales, we have been working closely with Pembrokeshire County Council to find a way forward for this year’s event.

"Uncertainties around moving to Alert Level 0 in Wales, the current epidemiological infection rate and the unique event site at Tenby and Pembrokeshire, as well as large crowds expected to gather on race day, were discussed in a meeting with local authorities.

"Due to the unique race site in Tenby, the recommendation has been made not to support the host agreement for this year and to reschedule the event to 2022.

"While we were hoping otherwise, we respect the council’s position and will follow its recommendation to reschedule the event to 2022.

"So, it is with a heavy heart that we announce today that IRONMAN Wales will return on September 11, 2022.

"The Tenby and Pembrokeshire community have for many years been incredibly supportive of the Ironman Wales event.

"Despite the joint disappointment of not being able to host the race in 2021, we are pleased to share that a new five-year host venue agreement has been reached with Pembrokeshire County Council to ensure that Ironman Wales will happen annually in Tenby until 2026.

"We acknowledge that this latest shift is not the news any of us wanted to receive but we remain just as focused on creating an exceptional race in the future.

"We thank our athletes for their continued understanding and look forward to returning with a great event next year."

Cllr Phil Baker, Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for major events, supported the decision to postpone the event originally planned for September 12, 2021.

He added: “The postponement of Ironman Wales 2021 will, of course, be a disappointment to very many people, myself included, but this decision has been taken with public safety rightly at the forefront.

“Given the sheer number of spectators that have always supported Ironman, the narrow nature of parts of the course and the uncertainty that remains over the Covid-19 situation, following extensive discussions with organisers we have reluctantly decided it is not possible for us to support the event this year.

“While we now very much look forward to Ironman Wales in Pembrokeshire in September 2022, we can confirm that we have also signed a five year host agreement to ensure that we keep Ironman Wales here in Pembrokeshire from 2022 – 2026.

“This is fantastic news for our county and for Ironman Wales.

“Ironman Wales and Pembrokeshire go hand in hand and I am delighted that this partnership will continue and build even bigger and better events.”