WARNINGS to be vigilant have been posted on social media after reports that a man tried to lure a teenage girl into his car in Kilgetty last night (Friday).
The man, who is described as in his late 20s to early 30s and driving a small dark grey or black hatch back, is reported to have approached the girl outside Kilgetty Information Centre between 9.30 and 9.45pm.
He asked her where the chip shop was and told her to get in the car with him to show him and he would buy her a bag of chips.
He is reported as persistently asking the girl to get in the car but drove away when other vehicles approached and when he realised that the girl had a friend with her.
The Western Telegraph understands that the incident has been reported to the police and has contacted Dyfed-Powys Police for a statement.
