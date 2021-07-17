Police are investigating following reports that a man tried to lure a teenage girl into his car in Kilgetty on Friday, July 16.

The man, who is described as in his late 20s to early 30s and driving a small dark grey or black hatch back, is reported to have approached the girl outside Kilgetty Information Centre between 9.30 and 9.45pm.

He asked her where the chip shop was and told her to get in the car with him to show him and he would buy her a bag of chips.

He is reported as persistently asking the girl to get in the car but drove away when other vehicles approached and when he realised that the girl had a friend with her.

Dyfed-Powys Police said:

“Police received a call on Friday evening, July 16th 2021, reporting that a man in a car had approached a teenager in Kilgetty asking for directions and then asked her to get in the car.

"The car is described as small and either black or dark grey.

"Enquiries were carried out to identify and locate the vehicle and the man."

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20210716-478.