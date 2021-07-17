VISITORS planning to take in the beautiful Bosherston Lakes this weekend are being warned to keep clear of dangerous algae.
The National Trust, which owns the Stackpole Estate where the lakes are located has said that this week's due to recent has lead to a naturally occurring blue-green algae in the Bosherston Lakes.
"This can be dangerous to humans and dogs, so please avoid contact with the water and ensure that dogs do not swim or drink the water," said a trust spokesperson.
The trust is working with Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru / Natural Resources Wales and are monitoring the situation.
