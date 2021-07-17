Tenby's lifeboat, the Georgina Taylor, was launched to the aid of a paddle boarder in trouble yesterday evening, Friday, July 16.
Coastguard HQ received a report from the RNLI beach lifeguards at Pendine that a paddle boarder was being blown out to sea by a strong offshore breeze.
When the lifeboat arrived on scene, the volunteer crew found that a local fishing boat had picked up the paddle boarder and the board and was awaiting the arrival of the lifeboat.
The paddleboarder was taken aboard the lifeboat, along with a lifeguard who had paddled out to help the casualty. They were both returned to the beach at Pendine.
The lifeboat the returned to station, arriving shortly before 6pm.
