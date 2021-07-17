A CROWD gathered in Narberth this afternoon, Saturday, to take the knee in solidarity with the England Football Team.
The event was organised following the racist online abuse received by England men's footballers following the Euro 2020 Final.
Stand Up To Racism West Wales, who held weekly protests in aid of Black Lives Matter between June and September last year, in both Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock, organised the event at Narberth Town Moor.
Councillor Joshua Beynon, who was one of the event's organisers said beforehand:
"Racism is still very much alive and kicking in Pembrokeshire, and showing support is vital in ensuring that we stop it and stand up to hate where we can.
"Anyone who wants to show solidarity can come along, listen to a few speeches, take the knee and speak with like-minded individuals on what they can do more to combat racism in their communities."
Speaking after this afternoon's event Cllr Beynon added:
"It was a lovely sunny day to attend an event organised by Stand Up To Racism in solidarity with the England football players who've received disgusting racist abuse."
