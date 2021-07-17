MILFORD Haven's Victoria Filling Station has said it is out of fuel until 8.30pm today (Saturday).
The service station apologised for the lack of fuel, saying that it ha been ordered and was due in thus morning but that a lack of tanker drivers had left them 'high and dry'.
A delivery is expected this evening at 8.30pm.
"We are so sorry as we depend on the support of the local community said a spokesperson. "When we let you down like this it takes weeks for people to come back who have been let down when they need us."
