Parents in Milford Haven have been warned to be on their guard after reports of a woman acting inappropriately around young children.
Reports on social media say the woman, who is described as having ‘long hair, a black dress and ripped tights and a lot of pimples’ has been offering children £20 to tell her where they live.
The woman is reported as having approached more than one child in the Howarth Close area.
The Western Telegraph understands that the police have been informed.
