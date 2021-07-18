MEMBERS of the public are being asked if they can help track down a good Samaritan who came to the aid of a motorist in trouble yesterday morning.
Martyn Bullock broke down on the A48 eastbound between Carmarthen and Cross Hands yesterday morning, Saturday, July 17.
"I was stuck at the side of the road, with my dog, on a hot day with little shade," said Martyn.
However, a passing motorist travelling West to St Clears noticed Martyn's plight. He stopped at the next shop to buy Martyn and he greyhound Panda some water and turned around to bring it to them before resuming his journey.
"If anyone knows who he is, please pass on my sincerest thanks. Gestures like this should be highlighted as it shows how kind people can be," said Martyn.
Anybody who knows who the kind-hearted water bearer is can contact Martyn via Facebook messenger.
