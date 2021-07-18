A PADDLE boarder, stranded in the dark on Cardigan Island was rescued during a multi-agency operation in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).
A member of the public had heard cries for help coming from the sea in the Gwbert area just before midnight.
Both Cardigan lifeboats were tasked to search the area, along with Cardigan and Moylegrove coastguard rescue team, coastguard rescue helicopter 187 and Dyfed-Powys police.
The paddle boarder, who had set off from Poppit Sands was found stranded on Cardigan Island at around 12.30am.
He was recovered by the lifeboat and taken to shore where he was conveyed to hospital for a check-up.
The shout ended at 2.30am this morning.
