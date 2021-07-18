Beachgoers are being warned to take care when using disposable barbecues on Pembrokeshire's beaches.
Pembrokeshire county council has said that it is currently experiencing some issues with single use barbecues on the county's beaches.
They are asking beach goers not to bury disposable barbecues in the sand as this presents a risk to people walking bare foot, or dogs and horses running on the beach
They should also ensure the barbecue is away from long grass and flammable items and should always be attended while in use.
When the barbecue is finished with al fresco diners should wait until the coals have cooled down and take all rubbish home with them. They should also cool down the sand with sea water as, although sand will not burn it does retain heat from the barbecue.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.