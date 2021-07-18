SIXTY-SIX new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area, according to today’s figures (Sunday, July 18).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were 23 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 15 in Ceredigion and 28 in Pembrokeshire.

These are the figures for the last two days, as PHW no longer releases Covid figures on Saturdays.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.

Across Wales, 1,112 new cases were confirmed, with two new Covid-19 deaths reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 230,619 with 5,586 deaths.

There have been 18,064 tests since the last report.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is 17,277 – 11,383 in Carmarthenshire, 3,880 in Pembrokeshire and 2,014 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 2,279,139 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,892,082 are fully vaccinated.

In Hywel Dda, as of July 14, 506,627 residents have now received both jabs, with 11,835 given in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) there have been 130,383 first jabs given and 106,203 second does, with 56.3% fully vaccinated.

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) there have been 90,739 first doses administered and 73,322 second doses, with 58.3% fully vaccinated.

And in Ceredigion (population 72,695) there have been 51,610 first jabs given and 41,651 second doses, with 57.3% fully vaccinated.