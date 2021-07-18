BANCYFELIN man Jonathan Davies says that important lessons will be learned after a youthful Wales crashed to a 33-11 defeat to Argentina in Cardiff on Saturday.

Following the previous weekend's 20-20 home draw, the Pumas took advantage of a sloppy display to win the second Test, and the series, at the Principality Stadium.

Davies said he was 'honoured' to captain his country in the summer series after he narrowly missed out on the British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa this year.

Pitchside temperatures of 46 degrees on a sunny afternoon played their part in so many basic individual errors, but Davies refused to use that as an excuse for the defeat.

“It was tough with the heat, but it was the same for both teams and there are no excuses," said the 33 year-old centre, a former pupil at Dyffryn Taf Comprehensive

"Congratulations to Argentina, they deserved to win, but it’s still a very tough loss, and we’ve got a long time now as a squad to stew on it with a summer break.

"Discipline was a massive issue for us and we can learn from that and get better, but the bigger picture is we are still building and we can take a lot from this summer.”

Wales had opened the scoring with a terrific try after eight minutes through winger Owen Lane, after some terrific build up play from Davies and Jarrod Evans.

The Pumas hit back with three tries through Matias Moroni, Tomas Cubelli and Pablo Matera, with Nicolas Sanchez kicking three conversions and four penalties.

Wales' only reply was two penalties from the boot of Jarrod Evans, but it was a step too far for Wales, with their best players on the Lions' tour in South Africa.

“We did not play as we would have liked, and there were far too many errors for this level of rugby, it was a slippery ball with the heat," admitted head coach Pivac.

“We still expect better skillsets and we didn’t play well in those conditions, at the end of the day we weren’t good enough and Argentina deserved to win."

Pivac added: “It’s been a long season and I’m disappointed here, but it’s been great to get this summer series on, and it’s still been a worthwhile exercise

“Internally, we are very happy with where we are, we’re happy 18 or 19 players have been exposed at this level of the game in about as many months.

"Even though the defeat will hurt, the players will be better for it in the future, and we can look forward to what will be a very challenging autumn series."