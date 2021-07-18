A WOMAN has been charged with drink driving following a Saundersfoot stop check in the early hours of this morning.
Police said that the woman's breathalyser reading in custody showed that she was twice over the legal limit.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the driver had been bailed to attend at court in due course.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.